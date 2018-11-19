NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A homeless woman is expected to face a judge Monday after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a toddler inside.

Adrea Arnold, 52, was charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment and kidnapping after police say she stole a car and went on a wild ride.

Surveillance video shows the car speeding down a Brooklyn street, narrowly missing a man before slamming into a jeep so hard it tears off a tire and sends the vehicle onto the curb.

“My axle, my tires popped right off. The left side of my vehicle is totally mashed in. Went up the street, the lady was screaming hysterically, a baby was in the car. People were trying to get the baby out,” East New York resident Lori Thompson said.

Police said a 2-year-old girl was inside the car at the time.

“When the child came out, the child was just confused – you know like, ‘where am I, what am I doing here?’ She was in shock, and that was sad,” said Thompson.

Earlier, the child’s 29-year-old mother could be seen in exclusive video pulling into a gas station near Sutter and Euclid avenues. Police said when she went inside to pay, Arnold hopped in the car and sped off. A store employee said Arnold was inside asking for money just moments before.

“She take car and she left,” the worker said.

Arnold hit a 36-year-old man on Crescent Street before crossing one more block and crashing into several parked cars, police said.

“I hear people talking about a lady kidnapping another child and stuff,” worker Thopitul Hasan added.

Arnold allegedly tried to get away, but Good Samaritans kept her on the scene until police could take over and take her into custody.

Both the toddler who was in the car and the man who was hit were rushed to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.