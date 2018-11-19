BreakingCBS Chicago Reports Shots Fired At Mercy Hospital
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Volunteers On Long Island Spend Long Hours Making Sure Tens Of Thousands In Need Get A Meal This Holiday Season
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Fill The Bag, Local TV, Rockville Centre, Thanksgiving

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Thanksgiving tradition on Long Island is bigger than ever this year, and so is the need.

Hundreds of volunteers are working 12 hours per day in a unique assembly line called “Fill The Bag,” CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday.

Helping hands are working to meet a Thanksgiving deadline — with the accent on “giving.”

fillthebag Fill The Bag Thanksgiving Tradition Still Going Strong

Volunteers on Long Island are making sure that everyone who wants a meal will get one this Thanksgiving. (Photo: CBS2)

What started as a modest food drive, Fill The Bag now creates 17,000 bags of holiday fixings to feed more than 120,000 people, and it’s run like a well-oiled machine.

That’s something Mid Island Collison’s Bob Jesberger knows all about. The auto body shop owner donates more than $200,000 for five tractor trailer-loads of food.

“If you’re in business you have an obligation to help your community,” Jesberger said. “All businesses should be doing this, not just on the day of Thanksgiving but throughout the year.”

MOREYour Guide To Cooking The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

He was helped by 500 volunteers who work 12-hour days to stuff bags and lift spirits.

“I have to give back and that’s what it’s about. It’s being thankful for what you have,” volunteer Deborah Dean said.

“This is my home. I’ve come here for five years. I work to open at 5 in the morning to closing Wednesday,” volunteer Sandy Mislin added.

MORELocal Businesses, ‘God Friended Me’ Star Help Bronx Residents With Thanksgiving Meals

“All year you’re doing stuff for your own family. Now you can give to other families,” volunteer Steven Thomas said.

“It’s not about gifts and presents. It’s about someone having something on their table to eat this Thanksgiving,” Nadine Thomas added.

“I don’t care if you’re going to church or you’re going to mosque or synagogue or Hindi, these are the people living next door to you. You have to be here to help your neighbors,” another volunteer said.

MOREDon’t Let Salmonella Scare Ruin Your Thanksgiving, Health Officials Say

The food is heading to more than 100 agencies where the need is great.

“These are people, hard-working people with families who trying to make ends meet,” said Sydney Martin, the pastor of Destiny House. “All of us are a check or two away from being in this situation.”

Jesberger said he is thinking about taking “Fill The Bag” nationwide, encouraging more small business owners to give back and more volunteers to give their time.

“They give me back much more than I give them,” Jesberger said.

He and volunteers insist it’s the “giving” that makes the holiday.

Volunteers are welcome through Wednesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s