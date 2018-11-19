Filed Under:John F. Kennedy International Aiprort, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just in time for the holidays, there’s been an expansion of a service at John F. Kennedy Airport that lets travelers skip the security lines.

It’s called “CLEAR” and costs $179 a year.

Members confirm their identity at a kiosk by scanning either their fingerprints or iris.

They then go through the x-ray machine.

CLEAR will be available at Kennedy’s terminal four.

CLEAR is described as the fastest and most predictable way to get through airport security, but unlike TSA PreCheck is only available at select airports across the country.

