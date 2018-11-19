NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement about the city’s public housing authority Monday.

The details of the mayor’s announcement have not been released, but reports say he plans to partner with private developers to raise billions of dollars for the New York City Housing Authority. The developers would build apartments on NYCHA-owned land to generate income for the agency.

Back in June, the federal government forced NYCHA to spend billions of dollars to settle claims it “engaged in a culture of false statements and concealments” to hide problems from inspectors and secure housing subsidies, particularly when it came to lead paint exposure.

The city agreed to pay $1 billion over four years and an additional $200 million annually for the following six years. The deal also called for a monitor to oversee the agency during the 10-year span of the agreement.

MORE: NYCHA Gets Earful After Heat Fails At Mott Haven Houses

Last week, a judge rejected the deal.

“This court does not reject the Proposed Consent Decree lightly. The rejection of this decree will likely delay sorely needed relief for NYCHA tenants while the parties decide whether to renegotiate, seek administrative remedies, litigate, or appeal,” Judge William H. Pauley wrote. “But, as it stands, the proposed decree suffers from fatal procedural flaws, including its formless injunctive relief and enforcement mechanisms.”

“Any judicial decree entered in this action will have a direct, tangible, and longlasting impact not only on the parties, but most importantly on NYCHA’s tenants. Because the Proposed Consent Decree is not fair and reasonable, and because its entry would disserve the public interest, the Government’s motion for approval is denied,” he continued.

In an interview with CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer, NYCHA President and CEO Stanley Brezenoff said the struggling agency is strapped for cash and will have to “triage” repairs.

“We simply do not have in hand all the resources that would be necessary,” he said. “In an ideal world, we would have hundreds of millions of dollars more.”

Community leaders and tech developers have proposed using a CompStat system to help track repairs and maximize efficiency.