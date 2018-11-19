  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey family narrowly escaped a fire Sunday in Jersey City.

Crews were called to the three-alarm fire on Bayview Avenue some time Sunday evening.

One man said the situation unfolded so quickly, the family only had one way out.

“We had to jump out the window on the second floor,” Daquan Capers said. “If we was two minutes longer in the house, I probably wouldn’t be here right now talking to you.”

Two people suffered minor injuries while jumping out the window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s