JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey family narrowly escaped a fire Sunday in Jersey City.

Crews were called to the three-alarm fire on Bayview Avenue some time Sunday evening.

One man said the situation unfolded so quickly, the family only had one way out.

“We had to jump out the window on the second floor,” Daquan Capers said. “If we was two minutes longer in the house, I probably wouldn’t be here right now talking to you.”

Two people suffered minor injuries while jumping out the window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.