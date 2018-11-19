CBS CHICAGO:4 Dead, Including Police Officer And Gunman, After Shooting At Mercy Hospital
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Food Bank for New York City released an analysis of the state of hunger in the city Monday.

The “snapshot” was based on feedback from soup kitchens and food pantries across the five boroughs.

According to the findings, nearly 80 percent of food pantries and soup kitchens across the city have seen increased traffic over the last five years, after the city’s funding for food stamp programs (SNAP) was cut.

Video posted by Newsradio 880 shows hundreds of people in long lines in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn Monday – waiting for a free turkey giveaway.

The New York City Food Bank says one in five New Yorkers faces food insecurity.

