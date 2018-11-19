NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Food Bank for New York City released an analysis of the state of hunger in the city Monday.

The “snapshot” was based on feedback from soup kitchens and food pantries across the five boroughs.

According to the findings, nearly 80 percent of food pantries and soup kitchens across the city have seen increased traffic over the last five years, after the city’s funding for food stamp programs (SNAP) was cut.

Video posted by Newsradio 880 shows hundreds of people in long lines in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn Monday – waiting for a free turkey giveaway.

VIDEO. A sign of the times. This is the line for a free Thanksgiving meal at Reaching Out Community Services and Food Pantry. @FoodBank4NYC reports the need is growing and 1 in 5 NYers is facing food insecurity. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/d1bMF2hZFN — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) November 19, 2018

The New York City Food Bank says one in five New Yorkers faces food insecurity.

