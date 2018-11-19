WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — As strains of “O Christmas Tree” wafted through the cool air, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Monday accepted the official White House Christmas tree that will go on display in the Blue Room and anchor the holiday season at the executive mansion.

The 19½-foot tall Fraser fir was cut from a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina, and delivered to the front door of the White House on a green wagon hitched to a pair of horses. A sign on the wagon said “White House Christmas Tree 2018.”

On Tuesday, Trump plans to participate in another seasonal rite: pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey. A pair of birds named Peas and Carrots are the candidates for this year’s act of presidential mercy.

The White House has also added a poll on their Facebook page where you can vote on which bird gets the official title of the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

After the pardons, the first family will head to Florida to keep their tradition of spending Thanksgiving at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach.

While the family is away, the White House an army of volunteer decorators, florists and others from across the country will work throughout the holiday weekend to transform the 132-room mansion for Christmas.

White House kitchens will go into overdrive preparing the food and desserts that will be gobbled up at dozens of parties and receptions the Trumps will host in December before they head back to Florida to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year.

Mrs. Trump is expected to unveil the holiday decor after the family returns from Thanksgiving in Florida.

