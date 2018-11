COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Multiple fatalities were reported following a house fire in Colts Neck Tuesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutors confirmed the grim find in a tweet.

#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m on Willow Brook Road.

There was a large emergency response at the scene.

The number of people who died and the circumstances of their death wasn’t immediately clear.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.