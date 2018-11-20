NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Will the balloons fly or won’t they?

CBS2’s Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn explains we’re in for the possibility of record-breaking cold Thanksgiving morning, with winds that just might force the parade balloons to be grounded.

The wind gusts are expected to be right at the threshold for flying balloons: sustained winds at 22 mph and gusts expected at 33 mph.

Balloons are grounded when sustained winds hit 23 mph with gusts of 34 mph.

“We are right there,” Quinn said. “Can you even imagine a Thanksgiving parade without the balloons?”

Safety measures for balloon handling were implemented after a handful of spectators were injured due to balloons hitting things and sending debris into the crowd.

It’s going to be very, very cold.

An arctic air mass will drop in, sweeping across the northeast with some of the coldest air for Thanksgiving ever recorded. Temperatures in New York CIty are expected to be around 22 degrees at the start of the parade, but with the wind chill, it will feel like 5 degrees.

“Thursday morning is really going to be the worst of it,” said CBS2 meteorologist John Elliott.

The last time the parade was canceled was in 1971, due to high winds and heavy rains.

Considering the intense cold, AAA is urging motorists to make sure their cars are ready to start.

“This is weather we normally wouldn’t experience for another month, and cars may not have had their annual pre-winter check,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr. of AAA.

Here are more tips from AAA: