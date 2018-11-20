NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say raped and robbed a woman around Prospect Park early Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

The 59-year-old victim was on her way home from a family event when the suspect put her in a chokehold, police said.

Police said the man, who allegedly claimed to have a gun and knife, pushed the woman against a van and tried to sexually assault her.

He then dragged her behind a bench a raped her, police said.

Police said the man broke the window of the van, forced the woman inside and tried to sexually assault her again.

He then stole $10 from her purse before taking off east on Parkside Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a shiny, dark-colored hooded bubble coat, a dark-colored knit cap, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.