NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Looking to try the best whiskey bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Whiskey Tavern

Topping the list is Whiskey Tavern. Located at 79 Baxter St. (between Walker and White Streets) in Chinatown, it’s the highest-rated whiskey bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 725 reviews on Yelp. Whiskey Tavern’s expansive menus offers glasses and flights of bourbon, rye and scotch, classic and specialty cocktails, beer, cider, wine and more, on top of bar snacks and full meals. The tavern also has sister whiskey bars on the Lower East Side and Brooklyn, as well as a curated liquor store in Brooklyn that sells more than 100 different whiskies.

2. Wheated

Next up is Flatbush’s Wheated, situated at 905 Church Ave. (between Coney Island Avenue and 10th Street). With 4.5 stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp, the whiskey and cocktail bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite. While there, look for Whiskey Wednesday specials that highlight a different variety each week.

Singing its praise, Yelper Dana M. recently wrote, “The cocktails are crafted to perfection. The whiskey selection is unlike anything else. If you like bourbon, you’re especially lucky here.”

3. Caledonia Bar

Yorkville’s Caledonia Bar, located at 1609 Second Ave. (between 83rd and 84th Streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the whiskey bar and Scottish pub 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews. The small joint bills itself as “the world’s least pretentious whiskey bar.” On the menu, expect glasses and flights of the bar’s extensive selection, as well as cocktails, beer, wine and small plates.

4. Sanfords Astoria

Sanfords Astoria, a whiskey bar and New American spot in Astoria, is another go-to, with four stars out of 661 Yelp reviews. Head over to 30-13 Broadway for tasting session over an upscale brunch, lunch or dinner.

Offering the restaurant five stars, Yelper Christy Y. recently said, “The wall of whiskeys is breathtaking. It transforms the entire restaurant’s vibe into an old speakeasy-esque type of place.”

5. Maysville

Over in Flatiron, check out Maysville, which has earned four stars out of 523 reviews on Yelp. You can find the American whiskey bar and restaurant at 17 W. 26th St. (between Broadway and 6th Avenue). According to the website, the restaurant is named after the Kentucky port town from which whiskey was first shipped out of the state. Maysville regularly hosts whiskey tastings, classes and other events, and features The Early Bourbon deal, offering half-priced whiskies, as well as cocktails, beer and wine by the glass from noon-6 p.m. daily.