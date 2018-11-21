Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s pretty cold start today ahead of an even colder day tomorrow.

Temps start off around the freezing mark for much of the area, and only get up to the 40 degree mark at best.

jl morning wind chills map1 11/21 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The winds will be gusting with some power this afternoon up to 35 mph. This comes in concert with the cold front…the result is a few snow squalls.

nu tu thanksgiving 11/21 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Nothing to change your day over, but keep a head up if you’re driving into one. The cold grip does not relent on Black Friday either. Expect frigid temps all day.

But at least we break the freezing mark…warmer weather returns this weekend associated with some rain.

– G

