CNet Executive Editor Tells CBS2 Unless You Absolutely Have To Be There, Avoid The Store Chaos And Shop On The Internet
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Black Friday deals are already in full effect.

Stores are preparing for a flood of shoppers. But what products are worth standing in long lines for?

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to an expert about whether the best deals are in stores or online.

Storefronts tell the story. Sale signs and promises of deep discounts are already luring customers in.

“Tomorrow, right after Thanksgiving dinner with my family, I think I’m going to head over there, to Best Buy and see what I can do,” East Village resident David Hammer said.

After all, it’s a tradition for many families. And retailers are getting a head start. With a strong economy, the National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend even more money this year.

“Laptops are pretty good deals right now. That’s what I’m in the market for, so that’s what I’ve been looking for mostly,” said Matt Benzik of Detroit.

CNet executive editor David Carnoy said unless you have to physically see the product this year, ditch the long lines. Opt instead to shop online.

“Occasionally, there’s that one cheap TV or a few products that are in really limited supply in stores. If you’re really gung-ho to get that product maybe you want to wait, but it really isn’t worth it,” Carnoy said.

Whether you do your shopping in stores or online, a survey by the National Trade Federation found most shoppers are still going to wait until Friday.

“The stores are packed. You may not get the items that you want, so I rather just do it online. Black Friday for me is online,” Crown Heights resident Karen LaMarre said.

When you see a deal, snag it. Some hotter items are already sold out.

Televisions and gaming systems are still hot items that can have deep discounts. American shoppers are expected to spend an average of $1,000 this holiday season.

