NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of raping and robbing a woman near Prospect Park over the weekend in Brooklyn remains at large.

Borough President Eric Adams and Councilman Mathieu Eugene will hold a press conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police said the 59-year-old victim was attacked early Sunday morning while she walked home from a family event.

The suspect, who claimed to have a weapon, put the woman in a chokehold, pushed her against a parked van and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

Police said he then dragged her behind a bench and raped her.

The suspect broke the van’s window, forced the woman inside and tried to sexually assault her again, police said.

Police said he then stole $10 from her purse before taking off east on Parkside Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a shiny, dark-colored hooded bubble coat, a dark-colored knit cap, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about either of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.