MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It would have been easier to just get Spotify.

Suffolk County police are looking for help finding a man they say broke into a bar in Mastic eight months ago and stole a wall-mounted jukebox, carrying it away in his arms.

Information about the alleged crime was released Wednesday.

Authorities say the man entered Good Friends Bar and Grill, located at 625 Mastic Road, on March 31 shortly after 6 a.m. After getting in through a plywood-covered window, the man pulled the jukebox off the wall and carried it out of the building.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents should call 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637).