  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Jessica Layton, Local TV, Thanksgiving, transit mess

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was a frightening start to the holiday after an Amtrak train broke apart Wednesday night.

Hundreds of passengers were stuck for hours and not sure they would get home for Thanksgiving.

MORE: Detached Amtrak Train Cars, Overhead Wire Problems Among Issues Plaguing Tri-State Rail Travelers On Thanksgiving Eve

CBS2’s Jessica Layton spoke to a college student from the Bronx who was on the train and has never been more grateful to be back with his family.

“I was like ‘hey mom the train is gonna be delayed a little longer,’” Brandon Rodriguez said.

“She’s like what happened… ‘Well, it kind of came apart,’” the SUNY Plattsburgh junior explained with a laugh.

1122brandon After Amtrak Train Splits In Two, Bronx Student Says Hes Thankful To Be Home

Amtrak passenger Brandon Rodriguez (Credit: CBS2)

“All of a sudden the train starts shaking, left and right, up and down,” he described.

“The guy sitting next to me is holding on for dear life and when I realized what was happening I said ‘oh, this is it.’”

About ten minutes after Amtrak train 68 pulled out of Albany en route to Penn Station, two cars became separated with about 300 people on board.

amtrak train trouble After Amtrak Train Splits In Two, Bronx Student Says Hes Thankful To Be Home

Amtrak train 68 after the passenger cars detached. (Credit: CBS2)

Passengers say a fellow rider pulled the emergency brake to get the cars to stop. Brandon’s car lost power and heat.

As parents called Amtrak in a panic, the company called this a mechanical issue.

“I said ‘do you know an engine car detached itself?’” Brandon’s mother, Joanne Ortiz recalled about her conversation with Amtrak.

Shaken passengers were eventually put on a new train. By the time that rescue train finally pulled into Brandon’s stop, it was 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after he was supposed to get home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s