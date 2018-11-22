  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jose Peralta, Local TV, New York, New York State Senate, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Sen. Jose Peralta has died at the age of 47.

Peralta represented the 13th district in Queens from 2010 to 2018. Before that, he was a member of the State Assembly.

“Jose Peralta was a proud son of Queens and the Dominican Republic. He worked his way up from the grassroots, with heart and tenacity. Chirlane and I are both pained by his sudden loss. Our prayers are with his wife Evelyn and his sons,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Thursday.

Peralta’s communications director told CBS2 he passed away Wednesday.

“We have no further details to release at this time and ask that the family’s privacy be respected. Thank you to all who have reached out with words of kindness and support,” he said.

Peralta was in the process of serving out his term after being defeated by Jessica Ramos in the primary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s