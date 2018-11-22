NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Sen. Jose Peralta has died at the age of 47.

Peralta represented the 13th district in Queens from 2010 to 2018. Before that, he was a member of the State Assembly.

“Jose Peralta was a proud son of Queens and the Dominican Republic. He worked his way up from the grassroots, with heart and tenacity. Chirlane and I are both pained by his sudden loss. Our prayers are with his wife Evelyn and his sons,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Thursday.

Jose Peralta was a proud son of Queens and the Dominican Republic. He worked his way up from the grassroots, with heart and tenacity. Chirlane and I are both pained by his sudden loss. Our prayers are with his wife Evelyn and his sons. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2018

Peralta’s communications director told CBS2 he passed away Wednesday.

“We have no further details to release at this time and ask that the family’s privacy be respected. Thank you to all who have reached out with words of kindness and support,” he said.

Peralta was in the process of serving out his term after being defeated by Jessica Ramos in the primary.