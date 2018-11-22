GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the traditional “Turkey Trots!”

Even in the bone-chilling cold, thousands came out to the 41st annual race in Garden City, Long Island Thursday morning.

The beloved tradition was one of many races happening across the country before families sat down for their feast. Runners who braved the cold said it’s all about family.

“We have a tradition of getting a dozen or so people to run every year… absolutely fabulous family event,” Bill Hall told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

“We all earned the big dinner so it makes it that much better,” Delaney Hall added.

The Turkey Trot raises $100,000 for three national and local charities.