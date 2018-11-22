  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV, Long Island, Thanksgiving, Turkey Trots

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the traditional “Turkey Trots!”

Even in the bone-chilling cold, thousands came out to the 41st annual race in Garden City, Long Island Thursday morning.

The beloved tradition was one of many races happening across the country before families sat down for their feast. Runners who braved the cold said it’s all about family.

1122trot Long Island Runners Brave The Cold For Turkey Trot

The annual Turkey Trot on Long Island. (Credit: CBS2)

“We have a tradition of getting a dozen or so people to run every year… absolutely fabulous family event,” Bill Hall told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

“We all earned the big dinner so it makes it that much better,” Delaney Hall added.

The Turkey Trot raises $100,000 for three national and local charities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s