By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Thanksgiving folks! It’s a frigid, wintry-feelin’ morning out there with temps WAY below freezing…some spots in the single digits! Even worse, the gusty winds will only make it feel colder…some chills below 0!

Winds will slowly subside this afternoon but temps won’t rise much – expect a high in NYC of only 27…we should be hitting 52 for a high, so we’re way off the mark!

You’ll wanna bundle up in the warmest winter gear if you’re going out early tomorrow morning for some shopping – it’ll actually be a colder morning, but thankfully the winds will be weaker. Expect a freezing Friday as temps only reach 32 in NYC.

Enjoy the holiday and stay warm!