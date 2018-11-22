  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    12:30 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Thanksgiving folks! It’s a frigid, wintry-feelin’ morning out there with temps WAY below freezing…some spots in the single digits! Even worse, the gusty winds will only make it feel colder…some chills below 0!

nu tu thanksgiving1 11/22 CBS2 Thanksgiving Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Winds will slowly subside this afternoon but temps won’t rise much – expect a high in NYC of only 27…we should be hitting 52 for a high, so we’re way off the mark!

nu tu headlines 11/22 CBS2 Thanksgiving Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

You’ll wanna bundle up in the warmest winter gear if you’re going out early tomorrow morning for some shopping – it’ll actually be a colder morning, but thankfully the winds will be weaker. Expect a freezing Friday as temps only reach 32 in NYC.

nu tu 7day auto5 11/22 CBS2 Thanksgiving Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Enjoy the holiday and stay warm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s