Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRRR! Make sure you have the layers if you’re out early today, wake-up temps are in the teens. The winds, while much lighter than yesterday, are still putting wind chills into the single digits.

We’ll climb to a high of 32 today… better than yesterday, but still about 20 degrees below normal. Expect bright skies and much calmer winds.

For the weekend, its much milder! Temps will be in the 50s, but it does come with some rain. Saturday morning and all of Sunday looks dry, but grab the umbrella if you’re headed out Saturday evening.