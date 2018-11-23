  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS2 Black Friday Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Happy Friday, everybody! It’s another brutally cold morning across the area with temps in the single digits & teens…and even a few subzero spots! The only consolation is that winds are much weaker, and we will warm up to the low 30s this afternoon. Still, you’ll wanna bundle up!

nu tu tri state travel 12 11/23 CBS2 Black Friday Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps will jump nicely to the 50 degree mark tomorrow, but we will get the sought-after “warmth” with the approach of rain. A frontal system working into the area will bring periods of rain Saturday evening into the wee morning hours of Sunday.

nu tu 7day auto6 11/23 CBS2 Black Friday Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Things dry out Sunday and clear a bit, and temps will actually reach the mid 50s – above normal for this time of the year. Stay warm!

