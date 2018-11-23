NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of boys and girls shared in a “peace hike” through the streets of New Hyde Park Friday.

They were all part of the Boy Scouts of America‘s Long Island troops and visited churches, synagogues, Hindu temples and more, learning about what unites us all.

Many watched in amazement as scouts of all ages, their parents and siblings braved the bitter cold for the hike, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

They were walking with a purpose and listening without judgment.

“Gain something that you can’t get at the malls, something that is not perishable,” said Jerry Katz of the Nassau County Boy Scouts.

“You can find out what you have in common with each other,” said Cub Scout Maddie Rothstein.

The peace hike took the scouts to Temple Tikvah, Hillside Islamic Center, Notre Dame Catholic Church, New Hyde Park Baptist Church, Vaishnav Hindu Temple, First Presbyterian of New Hyde Park and Christ Lutheran Church.

“Yes, I’m learning. I’m learning about God,” said 6-year-old Logan Cook.

For some it was their first visit to an Islamic Center. The children took off their shoes and opened their hearts.

“They guide us to understand how we need to serve each other, this is what scouting, what religion is all about,” said Shaykh Ibad Wali of the Hillside Islamic Center.

Deven Kirpalani, a Nassau County boy scout, was proud one of the stops was his Hindu temple.

“We are tying this all into the ten commandments, and we are bringing this into our daily lives and into our scouting lives,” Deven said.

“Sometimes go to churches with my friends and then sometimes they might come to my temple, ” said Cub Scout Sarah Scotch.

Scouts and their leaders hope a day sharing tolerance and acceptance will promote unity among nationalities and faiths, coinciding with the start of the holiday season.

Boy Scouts of America will soon be dropping the word “boy” from its namesake program, since the tradition now includes girls.