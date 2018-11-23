NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death as he stepped out of his car in Brooklyn Friday morning.

It happened on Woodbine Street near Central Avenue in Bushwick at around 9:22 a.m.

#BreakingNews : one person taken into custody after man was stabbed to death earlier on Woodbine St. in Bushwick. So far, police have not released suspect or victim’s identity. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/tPpFAjBeOf — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) November 23, 2018

The victim was getting out of his car when he was approached by another man who stabbed him three times in the chest and once in the shoulder.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, who allegedly left his jacket behind at the scene. Police tracked the suspect down nearby.

#BreakingNews : 73-year-old man stabbed multiple times as he was getting out of his car on Woodbine St. in Bushwick. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Suspect took off. No word on motive yet. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WXVts0Fy4e — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) November 23, 2018

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

