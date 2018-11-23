  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick, fatal stabbing, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death as he stepped out of his car in Brooklyn Friday morning.

It happened on Woodbine Street near Central Avenue in Bushwick at around 9:22 a.m.

The victim was getting out of his car when he was approached by another man who stabbed him three times in the chest and once in the shoulder.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, who allegedly left his jacket behind at the scene. Police tracked the suspect down nearby.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

