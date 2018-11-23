  • TV10/55On Air

Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a Rocky Point man is facing charges after an officer on patrol found 21 dogs outside behind his residence in frigid temperatures.

Jose Borgos is accused of leaving 21 dogs out in frigid cold. (credit: Suffolk County Police)

The Suffolk County Police Department says the officer heard the dogs barking shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday and found them in the backyard of a residence on Broadway in Rocky Point, New York.

The dogs were all Rottweilers. Authorities say nine of them were in travel crates in a shed.

Jose Borgos, 52, was charged with violating state and county regulations on how dogs are allowed to be kept outside.

Borgos told authorities he was a breeder.

Animal Control will determine where the dogs go.

