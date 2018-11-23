NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect has surrendered to police after an argument outside bar outside a Queens bar turned deadly.

It happened Thanksgiving morning at 3:47 a.m. at the Gas Light Bar on Queens Boulevard.

According to police the victim was John “Danny” McGee.

McGee, 21, was a well-known Rugby player in Ireland.

Sources told CBS2 McGee got into an argument with another man inside the bar and the two took it outside.

They were spotted in a heated argument outside when the suspect punched McGee in the face, sources said. McGee fell and hit his head.

When EMTs responded to the scene, McGee was in cardiac arrest, sources said. He died a short time later.

The suspect surrendered Friday morning and is being questioned.

So far, there have been no charges in the case.

McGee’s rugby team mourned his death.

“Danny was a terrific talent and starred for St. Vincent’s at each age group and played for the Gaels shortly before emigrating to the US. Above all he was a young gentleman, with a great sense of humor, who was loved by all who knew him. To his heartbroken family and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathy,” Father Manning Gaels GFC wrote in a Facebook post.