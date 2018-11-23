  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    8:32 PMFrosty Returns
    9:01 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas Trees, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people around the Tri-State Area may be thinking about buying their Christmas tree.

You may want to wait a week or two more.

A new report by the National Christmas tree association shows Christmas trees cost about $77 on Black Friday, and spike to around $81 on Cyber Monday.

If you wait until the week before Christmas the average price drops to $64.

When it comes to tree buying, procrastination pay offs: Christmas Eve purchases can be made for under $50.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s