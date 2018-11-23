NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people around the Tri-State Area may be thinking about buying their Christmas tree.

You may want to wait a week or two more.

A new report by the National Christmas tree association shows Christmas trees cost about $77 on Black Friday, and spike to around $81 on Cyber Monday.

If you wait until the week before Christmas the average price drops to $64.

When it comes to tree buying, procrastination pay offs: Christmas Eve purchases can be made for under $50.