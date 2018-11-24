NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many of us definitely spent the last few days overindulging for Thanksgiving, but now is the time to get back on track.

Co-founder of DEZ in Nolita, chef Eden Grinshpan, shared some of her healthy brunch recipes with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Janelle Burrell.

Hummus Bowl

Ingredients:

Beet Hummus

1 ½ cups raw chickpeas, soaked overnight

1 teaspoon baking soda

Water to cover

3/4 cup raw tahini

1 lemon, juiced

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup cooked beets

1/3-1/2 cup ice water (depending on how loose you want it)

Jalapeno vinaigrette

Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Place the soaked chickpeas in a deep pot with baking soda. Mix and let cook over low-to-medium heat. When all the water is evaporated pour in the water to cover. Bring to a boil and turn down the heat to a simmer (skim the film that forms on top). Let simmer on medium until the chickpeas are creamy and break in between your fingers when you pinch it, around 30 minutes.

When the chickpeas are tender strain them and place them in a strong blender with tahini, garlic, salt, beets and blend. Slowly pour in the ice water until creamy and serve warm.

Cauliflower Meze

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup cilantro

1 cup parsley

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons chopped preserved lemon (rinds only)

1 ½ cups extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup re-hydrated currants in water (Soak the currants in hot water for 30 minutes and then strain them)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the cauliflower into florets and toss with the olive oil and kosher salt. Place into the oven for 15-17 minutes until golden and toasted.

In a blender place the cilantro, parsley, garlic, and preserved lemon. Blend and slowly add in the oil. When all mixed together, remove from the blender and stir in the currants and the vinegar.

Pour the sauce over the cauliflower to taste. Top with the fried capers and garnish with dill.