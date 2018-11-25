NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 18-year-old is recovering after being stabbed inside the Times Square subway station.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning on the stairs leading to the mezzanine.

The NYPD says a group of people approached the victim and attacked him before taking his coat and book bag.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.