Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

The rain will intensify this afternoon with the heaviest occurring between about 3 and 7 pm. This may lead to some flooding around the area, so drivers beware. In addition to this, we’ll see gusts over 30 mph (40 mph east), so hold on to those hats!

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 11/26 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Heavy rain early this evening will taper and give way to dry condition overnight. It will remain blustery, too, with gusts of 30-35 mph in the city and 50 mph to the east. As for temps, they’re expected to fall to around 40°.

nu tu alert flood watch 11/26 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine, but the winds will remain on the gusty side. We’ll aim for the mid 40s or so, but it will really only feel like the 30s.

As for Wednesday, it’s more of the same: Chilly and blustery!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s