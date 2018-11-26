NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several pedestrians have been struck by an out of control vehicle in Chinatown Monday night.

According to police sources, seven people were hit by a car trying to parallel park when the driver reportedly lost control.

Authorities tell CBS2 that one of the victims, an adult man, has been killed. Two other victims have been listed in critical condition.

The driver was reportedly a 70-year-old man trying to park a van near Canal Street, between Allen and Forsyth Streets, when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck a crowd at a food cart.

Police sources say the man does not have a criminal record and stayed at the scene. He was later taken away in a police vehicle, however no charges have been filed at this time.