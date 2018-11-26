OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – That’s one lucky chicken.

An Ossining police officer was there for the bird, who was nearly fried when a shed caught fire.

Ossining Police posted bodycam footage of the rescue on their Facebook page.

An officer was responding to a shed that was on fire near a home. When he got there, he pulled out a few propane tanks and then proceeded to chase down and rescue the bird.

“Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, ‘Kid, you wouldn’t believe what goes on around here if I told you,’” Ossining Police wrote. “Saturday, Officer McGovern has his ‘Ah Ha’ moment.”

Check out the rescue in the video above.

“I got your chicken,” McGovern said after he managed to grab it.

“Congratulations, Officer McGovern. Since the ‘Lifesaving Award’ doesn’t specifically prohibit the subject of your bravery from being poultry, we will put you in for an award because, well, this is a story that’s too good to let go of,” Ossining Police wrote.