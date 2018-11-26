WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A murder mystery in Rockland County has local police trying to discover who shot and killed the owner of a used car dealership and why?

“He was a sweet man, loving man, caring. Care for everybody around him!” Youben Joseph’s sister told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Joseph’s devastated family spoke after making a brief visit to the crime scene, where a small memorial marks the spot the 37-year-old was shot dead.

“There was some kind of altercation between a customer who is our suspect and the business owner who is our victim. It’s something to do with some kind of business transaction,” Det. Pete Walker of the Clarkstown police said.

Authorities say the suspect shot Joseph three times in the torso. Doctors tried, but could not save him.

Police unit returned to the scene Monday, a small used car dealership across Route 59 from the busy Palisades Center Mall.

A crime scene technician spent the day using a metal detector to search the area just outside the door for evidence.

A sign on the business’s door said “security cameras in use,” but police have struggled to locate video that might identify the shooter.

Joseph lived with his wife and children in Orange County and neighbors describe him as a pleasant man devoted to his family.

“There was never any racket, or noise, or hangouts… nothing here,” neighbor Maria Ortega said.

“It’s so sad! Because his kids are so young!” Elena Llanos added.

Family members say Joseph was honest and hardworking. Clarkstown police say they have no complaints on file about the victim or his business.

Joseph’s sister added that her faith has led her to forgive the shooter in this senseless crime.