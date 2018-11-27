  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a new surveillance video this morning shows the man accused in a crime spree that left a Queens store manager badly hurt.

Police say the armed suspect targeted a Duane Reade on Roosevelt Avenue in the Woodside section of Queens around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators say he shot the 49-year-old manager in the head and in his left hand during a struggle at the cash register.

duanereadesuspect Police: Duane Reade Shooting Suspect Shown In Video

Police say this photo shows the suspect in a shooting of a Duane Reade manager in Queens on Nov. 26, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Police say the suspect then robbed three other stores, including a Rite Aid and another at a 7/11, getting away with about $1,200.

The Duane Reade manager, who was found by a man making a delivery to the store after the shooting, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

