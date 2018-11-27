NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a new surveillance video this morning shows the man accused in a crime spree that left a Queens store manager badly hurt.

Police say the armed suspect targeted a Duane Reade on Roosevelt Avenue in the Woodside section of Queens around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators say he shot the 49-year-old manager in the head and in his left hand during a struggle at the cash register.

Police say the suspect then robbed three other stores, including a Rite Aid and another at a 7/11, getting away with about $1,200.

The Duane Reade manager, who was found by a man making a delivery to the store after the shooting, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.