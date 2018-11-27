  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Uber

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly posed as an Uber driver, stealing credit and debit cards from the young man he allegedly tricked into getting into his car.

The would-be passenger got into the man’s car earlier this month on East Houston Street on the Lower East Side.

The driver then asked to borrow the passenger’s iPhone to use for directions.

The driver allegedly removed cards from the victim’s wallet, later using a card to charge more than $600 at a New Jersey Walmart where he was photographed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s