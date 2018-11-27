NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway after a historic Westchester county mansion was destroyed by fire, and authorities don’t think it was an accident.

Fire officials say Wildcliff Mansion has been unoccupied, with the gas shut off for years now, but it somehow became engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

Intense flames caused part of the building’s roof to collapse.

The Gothic style structure was built in 1855 and then gifted to the city in 1940 by its owner.

It has been used for city offices, but in most recent years was abandoned and boarded up.

“It wasn’t put to good to use lately, but that’s the way things happen with abandoned buildings,” said New Rochelle resident George Morris. “People take advantage of it.”

“It was fully involved from the beginning, heavy fire, (and) the rain doesn’t help – that’s for sure,” said New Rochelle Fire Chief Andy Sandor.

“This is of course a very sad day for New Rochelle, we have lost one of our community’s true historic architectural treasures, a structure that is beloved and has been beloved by generations of New Rochellians,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson.