NEW YORK (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Hell’s Kitchen are hovering around $3,190, compared to a $2,745 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hell’s Kitchen rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

657 10th Ave.

This studio, located at 657 10th Ave., is listed for $1,775 per month.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

303 W. 45th St.

Listed at $1,825/month, this studio apartment is located at 303 W. 45th St.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

525 W. 49th St., #C

This studio apartment, situated at 525 W. 49th St., #C, is also listed for $1,825/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops and a renovated bathroom. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

West 49th Street and 10th Avenue

And here’s a studio apartment at West 49th Street and 10th Avenue, which is going for $1,825/month.

The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, granite countertops and a renovated bathroom. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Ninth Avenue and West 56th Street

And finally, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Ninth Avenue and West 56th Street. It’s being listed for $1,850/month.

In the unit, you’re promised hardwood flooring, plenty of closet space, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, air conditioning and high ceilings. Pets are not allowed. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

