HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New Jersey say a truck driver who was impaled in the neck by a flying piece of metal is in stable condition.

Holland Township Police Chief John Harris Jr. says the 23-year-old man was driving at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Route 519 when a 5-inch piece of metal was dislodged from the ground by nearby roadwork — propelling it into the man’s truck.

The metal piece smashed through a window and construction cage and lodged in the man’s neck.

Police say the passenger of the truck threw the vehicle into park and stopped the truck. The passenger then removed the metal and applied pressure to the driver’s wound, likely saving his life.

The driver was medevaced to a hospital in Pennsylvania.

Harris told NJ.com the event was “a freak accident.”

