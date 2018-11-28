NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of a man they say is wanted for questioning following a rape earlier this month in Prospect Park.

The 59-year-old victim was attacked while she walked home from a family event on November 18.

Police said the suspect, who claimed to have a weapon, put the woman in a chokehold, pushed her against a parked van and tried to sexually assault her. He then dragged her behind a bench and raped her, police said.

Police said the suspect broke the van’s window, forced the woman inside and tried to sexually assault her again. He then stole $10 from her purse before taking off east on Parkside Avenue, police said.

The surveillance video released early Wednesday morning was taken at the Franklin Street 2/3 subway station.

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adam is also offering an additional $1,000.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a shiny, dark-colored hooded bubble coat, a dark-colored knit cap, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.