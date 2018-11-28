  • TV10/55On Air

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Dutchess County man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years for stabbing a 28-year-old father to death during a road rage attack.

Christian Walczyck, 22, of Lagrangeville, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and faced up to 25 years in prison.

Christian Walczyk

(Credit: New York State Police)

Authorities said he stabbed Daniel Siino, 28, of Hartsdale, in the chest after an altercation on the Taconic State Parkway in May 2017.

Siino’s wife was with him and tried to drive him to the hospital, but he died of his injuries on the way there.

Family members said he also left behind a young daughter.

