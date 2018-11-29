It’s still blustery, it’s still cold, but the sun is out! It’s been a few days since we’ve seen a fair amount of it, so take advantage. On the temperature side of things, expect highs in the 40s, but it will never feel like it because of the wind — only the 30s again.

We’ll finally see those winds subside tonight as an area of high pressure nudges in. This will keep our skies between clear and partly cloudy and also allow temps to fall into the 30s and 20s.

Clouds fill in tomorrow ahead of a weak disturbance; some disorganized rain and snow showers will push through. We’re not expecting any accumulation, but the areas that see a little snow — mainly north and west — may be faced with some slick spots on the roads.

Then, into Saturday, the day will start off quiet, but we’re anticipating rain by late afternoon. Temperatures that day will be only slightly warmer in the mid and upper 40s.