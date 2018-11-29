  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s still blustery, it’s still cold, but the sun is out! It’s been a few days since we’ve seen a fair amount of it, so take advantage. On the temperature side of things, expect highs in the 40s, but it will never feel like it because of the wind — only the 30s again.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight9 11/29 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll finally see those winds subside tonight as an area of high pressure nudges in. This will keep our skies between clear and partly cloudy and also allow temps to fall into the 30s and 20s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k2 11/29 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds fill in tomorrow ahead of a weak disturbance; some disorganized rain and snow showers will push through. We’re not expecting any accumulation, but the areas that see a little snow — mainly north and west — may be faced with some slick spots on the roads.

nu tu 7day auto weather app16 11/29 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, into Saturday, the day will start off quiet, but we’re anticipating rain by late afternoon. Temperatures that day will be only slightly warmer in the mid and upper 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s