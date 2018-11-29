COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man has been charged with killing his brother, sister-in-law and the couple’s two children.

Paul Caneiro, 52, was previously arrested on arson charges in the case. He was charged with murder Thursday.

He is accused of killing his brother, Keith, sister-in-law Jennifer, 11-year-old nephew Jesse and 8-year-old niece Sophia.

The family was found dead following a fire at their mansion in Colts Neck on Nov. 20.

Prosecutors said they were victims of “homicidal violence” before the blaze. They said Keith Caneiro had been shot, but did not disclose how Jennifer or the children died.

According to the criminal complaint, Paul Caneiro also set fire to his own home in Ocean Township while his wife and two daughters were inside.

READ: Paul Caneiro Criminal Complaint

The brothers were business partners who owned a technology company and a pest control company.

Investigators are expected provide more details about the case during a press conference around 11 a.m. Thursday.