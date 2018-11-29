  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colts Neck, Keith Caneiro, Local TV, New Jersey, Paul Canerio

COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man has been charged with killing his brother, sister-in-law and the couple’s two children.

Paul Caneiro, 52, was previously arrested on arson charges in the case. He was charged with murder Thursday.

He is accused of killing his brother, Keith, sister-in-law Jennifer, 11-year-old nephew Jesse and 8-year-old niece Sophia.

keith and jennifer caneiro1 New Jersey Man Charged With Killing Brother, Family In Colts Neck

(CBS2)

The family was found dead following a fire at their mansion in Colts Neck on Nov. 20.

Prosecutors said they were victims of “homicidal violence” before the blaze. They said Keith Caneiro had been shot, but did not disclose how Jennifer or the children died.

According to the criminal complaint, Paul Caneiro also set fire to his own home in Ocean Township while his wife and two daughters were inside.

READ: Paul Caneiro Criminal Complaint

The brothers were business partners who owned a technology company and a pest control company.

Investigators are expected provide more details about the case during a press conference around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s