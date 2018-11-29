NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A three-alarm fire destroyed a historic church overnight in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on East 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay.

It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.

The roof collapsed and the steeple was seriously damaged, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

“We actually saw some flames go shooting out of the tower in front of the actual church,” witness Justin Eagle said.

The 120-year-old church survived another fire more than a decade ago in 2007. The parish hall was damaged, but the sanctuary survived.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is under investigation.