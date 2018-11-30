NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have a 16-year-old boy under arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl earlier this week in the Bronx.

The victim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was walking with friends when she was shot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview neighborhood.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but said he’s been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.