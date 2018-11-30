  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have a 16-year-old boy under arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl earlier this week in the Bronx.

The victim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was walking with friends when she was shot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in the Soundview neighborhood.

search for suspects in bronx shooting 16 Year Old Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of 15 Year Old Girl In The Bronx

Police had previously said they were trying to track down two suspects in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but said he’s been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

