BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Crews in Bayonne, New Jersey conducted a “controlled implosion” Friday in order to make way for a new warehouse space.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as the 175-foot smokestack and 150-foot water tower came down.

The 152.9 acre lot will be redeveloped to house a 1.6 million square foot industrial warehouse space.

“The demand for industrial warehousing has never been greater, thanks to the rise of e-commerce and same-day delivery services,” said Lincoln Equities Group President Joel Bergstein, who acquired the property earlier this year. “The new Lincoln Logistics Center will help meet that need. The underutilized site, which once held structurally unsound and functionally obsolete buildings, will become a bustling, portside commerce center for the 21st century.”

The project is expected to create 2,700 jobs.