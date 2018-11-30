NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is reportedly heading to Hollywood.

Universal Pictures has acquired the move rights, Variety reports.

Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway, is reportedly in early discussions to join the cast.

Watch: Ben Platt Opens Up About Bringing Evan Hansen To Life

His father, Mark Platt, is one of the producers working on the film.

“Dear Evan Hansen” playwright Steven Levenson will also write the script.

The play snagged five Tony Awards in 2017, including best musical.