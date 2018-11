NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has announced plans to erect a monument honoring Shirley Chisholm, celebrating a legacy of leadership and activism.

The political trailblazer was both the first black congresswoman and the first woman to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

First lady of New York Chirlane McCray and a host of dignitaries made the announcement in Prospect Park in Brooklyn where the monument will stand.

Today would have been Chisholm’s 94th birthday.