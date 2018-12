ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A deer in distress is finally free on Long Island.

The creature was spotted in the woods in Rocky Point with a plastic container stuck on its head.

Animal rescue workers were afraid it would die from starvation and dehydration if they didn’t act fast.

They managed to corner the doe in a backyard, where they wrestled her to the ground and knocked the container off her head.

Workers say the deer then took off into the woods unharmed.