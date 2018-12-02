NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released shocking video of a hammer-wielding man accused of carrying out a violent attack in Queens.

Authorities say the suspect walked into Tao Spa Bodywork in Flushing and demanded a refund Thursday night.

When an employee wouldn’t give it to him, the man pulled out the hammer, dragged her to the business’s waiting area, and punched her in the face.

Surveillance cameras show the man grabbing a second employee by the throat and shoving her against a wall.

The employees reportedly gave their attacker $40, but the man is then seen smashing a piggy bank with his weapon and taking more money from the spa.

Police say the suspect caught on camera is believed to be a Hispanic man between 20 to 30 years old. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded coat, dark colored jeans, tan work boots, and had on a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.