NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hate crimes task force is investigating after a man was caught on camera shattering two religious statues outside a Brooklyn church.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police said the man urinated on the statues before knocking them over.

The same church was also vandalized back in July.

Police described the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a light complexion and straight, short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored pea coat, beige slacks and Vans sneakers.

