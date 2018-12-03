GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Dies At 94; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Brooklyn mosque, Crime, FedEx, Local TV, NYPD, road rage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspected road rage incident involving FedEx employees sparked a fight and arrests in Brooklyn.

Shattered glass covered the front cabin of a delivery truck and a trail of blood dotted the sidewalk Monday.

“All you had to do is stay in that truck close its doors and wait until the police come and it would have been a done deal,” witness Naim Jawad told CBS2.

Jawad said the incident happened Monday afternoon as he and dozens of mourners were leaving a funeral at Bait El Maqdis Islamic Center on 63rd Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park.

Cars were reportedly double parked outside the mosque, slowing down traffic.

“The FedEx truck was coming by, he appeared to be impatient because so many people, he kept moving and he hit one of the members that was crossing the street,” Jawad alleged.

As the injured man laid in the street, Jawad told CBS2 members of the mosque surrounded the truck so it wouldn’t leave.

The driver went forward and then reverse, hitting people in front and behind the truck. Someone smashed the trucks windows and a verbal altercation turned physical.

1203roadrage FedEx Workers Charged With Assault After Road Rage Incident Outside Funeral

(Credit: TV 10/55)

When police arrived they arrested the two shipping workers and the nephew of a man whose funeral the mourners were attending.

All were charged with assault and police say the man who was hit by the FedEx truck is expected to be ok.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s