NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspected road rage incident involving FedEx employees sparked a fight and arrests in Brooklyn.

Shattered glass covered the front cabin of a delivery truck and a trail of blood dotted the sidewalk Monday.

“All you had to do is stay in that truck close its doors and wait until the police come and it would have been a done deal,” witness Naim Jawad told CBS2.

Jawad said the incident happened Monday afternoon as he and dozens of mourners were leaving a funeral at Bait El Maqdis Islamic Center on 63rd Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park.

Cars were reportedly double parked outside the mosque, slowing down traffic.

“The FedEx truck was coming by, he appeared to be impatient because so many people, he kept moving and he hit one of the members that was crossing the street,” Jawad alleged.

As the injured man laid in the street, Jawad told CBS2 members of the mosque surrounded the truck so it wouldn’t leave.

The driver went forward and then reverse, hitting people in front and behind the truck. Someone smashed the trucks windows and a verbal altercation turned physical.

When police arrived they arrested the two shipping workers and the nephew of a man whose funeral the mourners were attending.

All were charged with assault and police say the man who was hit by the FedEx truck is expected to be ok.